From the town clerk: Lysander offers online dog license renewal system

By Dina Falcone

Lysander Town Clerk

I am pleased to announce that the town of Lysander now has an online dog license renewal system. This system allows you to renew your dog’s license from any computer with access to the internet through the town of Lysander website at townoflysander.org.

You may renew and pay for your dog license(s) online by using your MasterCard, Visa or Discover credit cards. You may also pay via debit card or electronic check. There is a $1.95 convenience fee added to allow for this simple online service.

As this is a renewal system, if you are licensing your dog for the first time in Lysander, you will need to come to the town clerk’s office to present a valid rabies certificate as well as a spay/neuter certificate if applicable. There is also a dog license application form located on the town website at townoflysander.org/forms, which you can print, fill out, and bring with you to the town clerk’s office for first-time dog licensing.

I hope that you will find the online dog licensing feature to be a convenient and easy method to renew your dog’s license. Please be assured that every precaution has been taken to ensure that your online transactions are safe and secure.

As always, I am committed and dedicated to provide all of you with the best customer service and convenience. If you have any questions regarding licensing your dog, please contact my office at (315) 638-0224 or via email at townclerk@townoflysander.org.

