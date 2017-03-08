From the State Senate: Opening of the Upstate Cord Blood Bank

By State Sen. John A. DeFrancisco

50th District State Senator

What was once considered medical waste could now save the lives of others. I am referring to the stem cells that are found inside an umbilical cord.

The umbilical cord blood, and the valuable stem cells therein, is normally discarded after a baby is born. However, if collected and stored, this blood can be used to treat and help cure approximately 80 major diseases that include certain cancers and immune diseases for adults and children. Researchers are also investigating cord blood’s potential for treating additional illnesses including heart disease, diabetes and stroke.

On Feb. 9, our community officially became home to one of only two public cord blood banks in the state of New York with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The opening of the Upstate Cord Blood Bank was made possible thanks to the continued cooperation and expertise of many dedicated individuals. I also was extremely proud to have secured $15 million in state funding for the construction of the facility.

The Upstate Cord Blood Bank, which is located on Upstate University Hospital’s Community Campus, is a 20,000-square-foot LEED facility that will collect, test, process, store and distribute umbilical cord blood donated by families throughout Central New York, which will be used by those in need of life-saving medical treatments, as well as for medical research.

Once a mother has delivered her baby and the umbilical cord is clamped and cut, as is done with all deliveries, a medical provider will then insert a needle into the umbilical vein that is still attached to the placenta. There is no pain for the mother and baby, and their safety is never compromised during delivery.

The Upstate Cord Blood Bank is currently accepting cord blood donations from mothers who give birth at Upstate’s Community Campus, and beginning mid-2017, it will be accepting donations from mothers at Crouse Hospital and St. Joseph’s Hospital Health Center. Upstate will then work with other regional hospitals to develop agreements that will enable mothers who deliver in these facilities to donate their cord blood, as well.

There is no cost to donate to the Upstate Cord Blood Bank public bank, and donated units will be used for transplantation, locally and internationally. Later this year, the Upstate Cord Blood Bank will also be providing a private family bank, at which cord blood is owned and stored by a family for a fee.

If you are pregnant, or know of someone who is, I encourage you to speak with your healthcare provider about this potentially life-saving process. You also may call the Upstate Cord Blood Bank directly at (315) 492-2600. For more information on the Upstate Cord Blood Bank, visit upstatecordbloodbank.com.

