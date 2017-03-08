From the Liverpool Public Library: Join the folks at LPL for a Folksmarch

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

The folks from the YMCA of Greater Syracuse have been spreading the good cheer, vibe, fellowship and health benefits of their Folksmarch through four decades.

The monthly parade of participation comes to the miles (and kilometers) surrounding the Liverpool Public Library this Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12.

In fact, the starting point for everybody who’d like to take part is the Carman Community Room at 8 a.m. Saturday and the Teen Room at 1 p.m. Sunday.

The events run until 11 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, and everybody is invited to join in at any point during those hours.

Marked routes will be set up for 5 and 10 kilometers (3.1 and 6.2 miles), and they’ll include a combination of paved paths and natural settings. A map of those designated distances will be provided. A shorter route also will be available for those who wish to participate but don’t want to go that distance. Everybody is encouraged to walk at any pace. It’s not a competition.

The Folksmarch started in October 1981, inspired by the European tradition of the “Volksmarche,” or “people’s walk.” It has been held every month since.

The locations vary throughout Central New York, so library staffers are excited to be included in the rotation and welcome participants to check out the LPL’s other facilities while visiting.

Other events Saturday will include Paws to Read, with friendly canines available to hear kids read to them from 10:30 a.m. 11:30 a.m., and Drop In Family Games with fun board games for all and Legos and Duplos for the kids on hand from 1 to 4 p.m., both in the Children’s Room.

On Sunday, the Knitting and Crochet Circle will run from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Sargent Meeting Room, and the Liverpool Central School District Music Faculty Recital will takes over the Carman Community Room from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

