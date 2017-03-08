CHAMBER CHAT: Be sure to attend the upcoming Small Business Expo

Please join us at our first annual Cazenovia Chamber of Commerce Small Business Expo from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at Spruce Ridge Greenhouse in Nelson.

The Expo was created as a benefit for chamber members. We have a member on our board who is not tourism-related, and she has been trying to come up with ways for the chamber to benefit those members who do not profit from tourists (car repairs, plumbers, etc.). So, we decided to do a small business expo, free for our members and a small fee ($5) for non-members. People from the community can come for free. The idea behind the expo is to help find ways for business owners to meet each other and the public, to help them gain exposure for the products and services they offer.

Walk through the show and build new business relationships as well as shop from vendors who provide unique products and services. Local businesses will display and promote their products and be available to talk to people from the community about what they offer. More than 30 local vendors will participate, and we expect more to sign up before the event. For a full list of vendors, visit the Greater Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce website at cazenoviachamber.com.

The Expo is free to the public to attend. If you are a local business and would like to have a space at the Expo, please contact the chamber office by Thursday, March 9.

The Chamber is also announcing a permanent site for its monthly Small Business Forum. Beginning this month, the Forum will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on the last Tuesday of every month at Common Grounds. Each forum will offer pertinent information for small business owners and will include a presentation, as well as provide time for a question and answer platform.

On March 27, Caitlin Gambee, PR director and hotel manager for The Brewster Inn and account executive and digital strategist for Aigner/Prensky Marketing and Food Truck Festivals of America, will discuss “Free Marketing Tools for Small Businesses.” All forums are open to the community, non-members will be asked to pay a $5 charge.

Don’t forget to sign up to run the Cazenovia Chamber of Commerce Fool’s Food Truck 5K, sponsored by Cazenovia Jewelry, on April 1. Food trucks (Stockyard Barbeque, Limp Lizard and Paddywagon) will start serving at 11 a.m. The race start time is at 2 p.m. For information and sign-up, visit cazenovia.com and click on the photo for Fool’s Food Truck 5K.

Whether you are a business or a member of the community, the Cazenovia Area Chamber of Commerce is always welcoming new members. To RSVP for the expo or forum, or to join the chamber, contact us at 655-9243 or info@cazenovia.com.

