Cazenovia College Equine Center will host EAP Regional Training

United States Hunter Jumper Association’s program is set for June 12-16

Cazenovia College is a host site for the 2017 Emerging Athletes Program (EAP) Regional Training Sessions presented by the United States Hunter Jumper Association (USHJA). The training session is scheduled for June 12 to 16 at the Cazenovia College Equine Education Center with clinicians/stable managers Geoff Teall and Colleen Reed. Riders who are interested in participating in this session can apply online at ushja.org/EAP no later than April 17.

This session is one of 10 presented throughout the country.

“We are very pleased to host one of the EAP Regional Training Sessions this year,” said Barb Lindberg, associate professor and director of the equine business management program. “EAP gives these promising young athletes an ideal opportunity to ride under and learn horsemanship skills from some of the top professionals in the country.”

Participants are instructed on flatwork, gymnastics, related distances and course work, as well as an intensive stable-management curriculum that incorporates proper care and grooming, horsemanship skills and barn management.

Sixteen riders and a select number of stable managers who participate in the regional training sessions will be chosen to attend the national training session. Criteria include riding and stable-management skills, written test results and potential shown. The national training session will be led by Olympian Peter Wylde and stable manager Anne Thornbury at the George M. Humphrey Equestrian Center at Lake Erie College, Nov. 9 to 12.

The EAP (created by the USHJA) is an opportunity for young riders to become informed and experienced horsemen and women within the hunter/jumper community. Since the program’s inception in 2009, EAP athletes have gone on to win numerous championships in the hunter, jumper and equitation show rings.

USHJA zones have funding available for members to help offset the cost of attending a regional training session and the national training session. For more information and to apply for an EAP grant visit ushja.org/zones. Funding applications must be submitted by May 1.

For more information on program specifications and application requirements, visit ushja.org/EAP.

