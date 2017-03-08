Caz teen helps travel hockey team win state championship

The Rochester Edge 14U Girls Hockey Team won the New York State 14U Tier II championship on March 5 in Amherst, N.Y. Cassidy Rockwood, who is in ninth grade in Cazenovia, plays on the Rochester travel team along with five other Central New York girls from the Utica area. submitted photo

Cazenovia High School student Cassidy Rockwood recently helped the Rochester Edge 14U Girls Hockey Team win the New York State 14U Tier II championship on March 5 in Amherst, N.Y.

Rockwood, who is in ninth grade, plays on the Rochester travel team along with five other Central New York girls from the Utica area. During the regular pool play of the state tournament, the Rochester Edge outscored their opponents in three games by a combined score of 21-2. They faced Potsdam in a semifinal winning 4-0.

The team faced Hamburg in the championship game, who, twice during regular season play, beat the Rochester Edge by one goal in each contest. Rochester would not be denied in the state championship game however, and, won a tough battle by the score of 4-1.

Rockwood, who is a defenseman, lit the lamp in the middle of the third period for the team’s third goal with a slapshot that ripped by the Hamburg goaltender high stick side.

Winning the state championship punched the team’s ticket to the national championship tournament to be held in Detroit, Mich., April 5 through 10.

Rockwood also plays on the Cazenovia girls JV lacrosse and soccer teams, and is a member of the school’s orchestra and string ensemble, playing the violin. She has achieved Highest Honor Roll for her first two quarters of the academic year and is striving to maintain her academic standing. She enjoys spending her free time volunteering at Helping Hounds.

