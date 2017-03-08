Canton Woods: Jump aboard the B’ville Express

By Ruth Troy

Director

B’ville Express: did you know that if you are 60 or older and reside in either the town of Lysander or the town of Van Buren, you may be eligible for B’ville Express? B’ville Express can help you get to doctors’ appointments, the lab, Canton Woods or other necessary appointments. Call the center at (315) 638-4536 to learn more.

Listed below are reminders of policies for inclement weather.

Weather related closings:

If Syracuse schools are closed, there is no PEACE lunch.

Meals on Wheels is closed if the Baldwinsville and/or Liverpool schools are closed.

Canton Woods is closed only when the village of Baldwinsville is closed.

As always, use your best judgment for staying safe in the winter months.

An Eyeglass Tune-Up is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday March 10. A representative from Wal-Mart Vision Center will speak on eye health and related issues. There will also be an eyeglass tune-up. Bring your glasses and have them straightened, cleaned and maybe replacement nose pads. Stop in; it is all free.

National Grid Consumer Advocate will be available at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Canton Woods. If you have any questions about your National Grid bill, this is the time to get answers.

St. Patrick’s Day, Friday, March 17: Step Dancers from Rince Na Sonas Irish Dance School will delight us with their dancing at 11 a.m. on March 17. Come and enjoy the festive show, make a reservation and stay for lunch.

Art Group will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 at Canton Woods. New participants welcome.

Book Club is set to gather at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21. The book for the February’s meeting is “The Sand Castle Girls,” by Chris Bohjalian. Get reading, and join the lively discussion!

AARP Defensive Driving class is scheduled for April 13. The class is 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Classes fill up quickly. Call Canton Woods for more information and to sign up; (315) 638-4536.

HEAP 2016-17 (Home Energy Assistance Program) is now open. If you need assistance with a HEAP application, please contact your outreach workers at (315) 638-4536.

Canton Woods now has a medication return collection unit. This is a safe and environmentally-friendly way to dispose of your unused medications. You may drop off your unused medication to the return box at Canton Woods from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

Senior Nutrition. You can enjoy lunch at the center. Canton Woods is a senior nutrition lunch site on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Make a reservation at (315) 638-4536 and stop by at noon for lunch. The nutrition program is open to anyone 60 years of age and older. Suggested donation is $3.

Wondering what’s for lunch? On Friday, March 17, the menu includes Irish fish and chips, Dublin-mixed green salad and “Me Daza” mint frosted brownies. Make a reservation and join us for lunch!

Canton Woods Senior Center is located at 76 Canton St. in Baldwinsville. The center is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more, call (315) 638-4536 or visit baldwinsville.org/departments/cantonwoods.

