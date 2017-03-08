BPL election is April 27

The Baldwinsville Public Library will hold its annual budget vote and trustee election from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 27, in the library at 33 E. Genesee St.

The library’s budget for 2017-18 is currently under study by the board of trustees. Details will be available in at a later date. Printed copies of the budget will be available at area banks, village and town offices, on the library website bville.lib.ny.us and in the library during the week prior to the budget vote.

Voters will have an opportunity to cast their ballots for one trustee: the five-year term for the seat of trustee Robert Manning is open. Potential trustee candidates must file petitions with the signatures of 25 qualified people by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, with the school district clerk at the district office on East Oneida Street. Petition forms and instructions are available at the library. Petitions may be signed by anyone who is 18 years of age or older and has resided in the Baldwinsville Central School District for 30 days or more.

The library board of trustees meets regularly once a month and is responsible for policy and general supervision of library finances. Trustee candidates must also be U.S. citizens and 18 years of age or older and have been Baldwinsville School District residents for at least 30 days.

Current board members are Barbara Aitken, president; Robert Manning, vice-president; Mary Lou Carpinella, Linda Clarkson, Susan Downey, Craig Maguire and Edward McManus.

