Art Park kicks off second year of maple syrup production program

COURTESY STONE QUARRY HILL ART PARK Fresh syrup pours out of the evaporator

Sunny skies and temperature swings are an indication that it is maple syrup season in Central New York. Stone Quarry Hill Art Park has once again partnered with the Agricultural Science program at Cazenovia High School to tap the maple trees on the Art Park’s property.

“This program is an opportunity for students to get hands-on experience,” said Mandi Millen, head of the Agricultural Science program and Cazenovia Aggies FFA Chapter. “It’s a great opportunity for the students to be a part of the whole process, from the hard work to the sweet reward.”

Millan has been working on this project with her students all year.

In the fall, the students measure trees, calculate slope, plan how many taps they’ll need and determine where to put up sap lines. During the winter, the students create a budget and order materials. Then, as the weather starts to break in February, the students are back outside at the Art Park, tapping trees, collecting sap and boiling.

This year, the students were out on snowshoes tapping the trees, a week later it was 60 degrees, the sap was flowing and they were producing syrup.

The program was initiated in 2016 with a grant from the Madison County Youth Bureau’s Youth Development Program.

In addition to the high school students participating in the program, there is also a class of landscape architecture students from SUNY ESF studying the cultural and ecological systems in the Sugar Bush, said Art Park Executive Director Emily Zaengle. In addition, two of the Art Park’s artists-in-residence were also involved in the program this year.

Kiki Sciullo from Providence, R.I. worked with the agricultural science students to develop a logo that would help them better market the syrup and candy they will produce. Syracuse-based artist Edward Ruchalski collaborated with the art and music teachers at Burton Street Elementary School. He led the entire third grade on a Sound Walk.

“We’re creating completely immersive opportunities,” Zaengle said. “From learning to hear music in the dripping of sap or rustle of leaves, to designing a maple syrup label, we want students to experience the connection between art and nature.”

The Art Park hopes to continue to grow the program next year to include public workshops and shared use of the evaporator, she said.

The Art Park will be boiling sap from 11 a.m. to 34 p.m. Saturday, March 11 (backup date on March 18), weather depending, to provide visitors the opportunity to see the evaporator in action. There will be plenty of free samples.

