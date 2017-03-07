Marcellus rec. department announces spring activities

A busy spring planned by Marcellus parks and recreation

The Town of Marcellus Parks and Recreation will kick off the 2017 travel season with our first day trip to Seneca Falls, NY on Wednesday May 10, 2017. Adult one-day trip packets are now available! Pick up a copy to see all of our trips planned for 2017 at the Marcellus Free Library, Marcellus town and village halls. Look for more information on our overnight trip to come in May.

On Wednesday May 10 depart on a coach bus to Seneca Falls, NY and enjoy a guided tour of the Seneca Falls Historical Museum, located in a house with a long and varied history and much more. We will also take guided bus tour of Seneca Falls. After the tours enjoy a lunch buffet at Abigail’s restaurant and then visit the It’s a Wonderful Life Museum, where you will find photographs and memorabilia form the collection of Karoyln Grimes, who played “Zuzu” in the film, are on display together with items from other private collections. We will make a stop at Sauder’s on the way home.

The cost of this trip is $63 per person and includes transportation, all you can eat buffet and guided tours. Call the parks and recreation office for more information or visit our website to download a registration form.

On Monday May 1 we will travel to The Turning Stone Casino Our bus leaves at 8:30 a.m. and returns approximately 5 p.m. Cost: $18/person you will receive $15.00 in Bingo Bucks to use as you choose, and a $5 meal coupon. A Gambling Package is available for those Individuals who do not want to play Bingo. The bus will depart from the Village Municipal Parking Lot behind St. Francis Catholic Church. The remaining 2017 Bingo dates are Mondays June 5, July 10, Sept. 11 and Oct. 16. Registration forms are available at the Town Hall or call the office for more information.

Please be considerate when walking in the park with your pet and clean up and dispose of pet waste. Marcellus Park is a “carry-in, carry-out park” we provide “mutt-mitts” for you to clean up after your pets, please take the used bags with you or deposit them in the marked receptacle when you leave the park. Also the Town of Marcellus has a leash law and all dogs must be leashed in the park for the safety of others. Please help us keep Marcellus Park beautiful!

Visit our website for more information at Marcellusny.com. We also provide immediate updates on our public Facebook and Twitter accounts. The Town of Marcellus Parks and Recreation Department office is located at 24 East Main Street in Marcellus and we can be reached by phone at 315-673-3269 ext. 2 or by email at park_rec@marcellusny.com. We accept cash or checks as methods of payment (please make out all checks to the town of Marcellus.

