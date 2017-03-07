JCC of Syracuse receives another threat of violence

The Jewish Community Center of Syracuse has received another threat of violence this morning, and the DeWitt Police Department has since cleared the facilities of danger at this time.

Police report at about 9:44 a.m. on March 7, the JCC on Thompson Road in DeWitt received a threat of violence, not a bomb threat, via telephone. The facility performed a shelter in place/lockdown, but the building was not evacuated.

Responding officers and K9 units searched and cleared the facility and the surrounding area and determined all occupants and neighbors of the facility were safe. The facilities were reopened at 11:15 a.m. and programming will follow as normal.

This threat of violence comes after two bomb threats at the Syracuse facility were made in January, along with a rash of similar events occurring at other Jewish facilities nationwide.

The JCC of Syracuse posted on their Facebook page shortly after the facility was searched by police.

“Our campus received a phone threat this am. Everyone is safe and all is ok. We were in a shelter in place. That was just lifted by police after checking our building and all is clear now. We appreciate everyone’s concern, support and understanding,” the post said.

Police say the caller is not known at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

