CCP raises more than $10K at annual gala

Pictured: Cazenovia Community Preschool board and staff members at their Annual Gala on March 4 at the Lincklean House. submitted photo

Cazenovia Community Preschool hosted its Annual Gala on March 4 at the Lincklean House. It was a successful evening with over 100 people in attendance, raising more than $10,000 in support of CCP’s tuition assistance program, according to the CCP board.

Cazenovia Community Preschool is a not-for profit school whose mission is to provide a well-rounded and nurturing learning experience for children of Cazenovia and surrounding areas, regardless of income or ability, with the goal of supporting the full development of each child’s potential. It has been operating for 48 years and currently serves 56 students in the community.

