CCP raises more than $10K at annual gala

Mar 07, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, Nonprofits
Pictured: Cazenovia Community Preschool board and staff members at their Annual Gala on March 4 at the Lincklean House. submitted photo
Cazenovia Community Preschool hosted its Annual Gala on March 4 at the Lincklean House. It was a successful evening with over 100 people in attendance, raising more than $10,000 in support of CCP’s tuition assistance program, according to the CCP board.
Cazenovia Community Preschool is a not-for profit school whose mission is to provide a well-rounded and nurturing learning experience for children of Cazenovia and surrounding areas, regardless of income or ability, with the goal of supporting the full development of each child’s potential. It has been operating for 48 years and currently serves 56 students in the community.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Mar 07, 2017 0
Mar 07, 2017 0
Mar 06, 2017 0
Mar 06, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Nov 02, 2016
Feb 04, 2011
Jun 03, 2011
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017
Mar 07, 2017