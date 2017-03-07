Cazenovia College to present ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ Award

Community members invited to vote for 2017 recipient

The nominations are in for the first offering of the Cazenovia Area ‘Entrepreneur of the Year’ award to be given by Cazenovia College with the support and collaboration of the Cazenovia College Alumni Association, the Cazenovia Area Community Development Association, Cazenovia Chamber, Cazenovia Republican and the Small Business Development Center at OCC.

The award will be presented at ‘The Entrepreneur Next Door’ panel discussion and networking event on March 29, which will be on the Cazenovia College campus. Details will be forthcoming but all are encouraged and invited to attend.

The nominees are:

Kelsey Ball and Sam Bender – Peaks Coffee

Jasmeen Barnes, Erin Wheeler and Wendy Simes – Twig

Andrea Collella – From The Ground Up

Judith Hight – J.S Hight Fine Wine and Spirits

McKenzie Houseman – Rt. 20 East

David Katleski- Empire Brewing

Amanda and Jon Kogut – Spruce Ridge Landscape and Design

Dan and Mary Margaret Kuper – The Hampton Inn

John Madden – John Madden Sales

Kevin and Kelly McGreevy – Cazenovia Bagel

Ben Reilly – Life of Reilley Distilling and Wine Company

Jeff and Linda Schoenfeld – Nelson Odeon

Laura Slivinski – Designs by Elle

As you vote, please consider the following criteria:

This award recognizes the achievements of a Cazenovia area entrepreneur who best exemplifies the following characteristics and qualities of entrepreneurship: starting and successfully managing one or more businesses; strong entrepreneurial mindset demonstrated through creative approaches, willingness to take risks, engages others, faces ambiguity with enthusiasm, leads others to new achievements; has had an impact on the community, industry and employees.

Voting is now open through Friday, March 17, at this survey link: cazenovia.edu/entrepreneur-vote.

