C-NS’s Cloute, Antinelli bowl at state tournament

With their strong regular-season work, Cicero-North Syracuse bowlers Josh Cloute and Kaitlin Antinelli were both part of Section III’s All-Star team that competed last Sunday in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association tournament at AMF Gates Lanes in Rochester.

Cloute would help Section III finish second in its state tournament, the team pinfall of 5,963 trailing only Section IV, who with a score of 6,191 pulled away for a 228-pin victory.

At the outset, Cloute struggled, starting with a 161 and dipping to a 134. Slowly, he recovered, finishing the morning session with a 171 and then, after a 185 in the fourth game, turning it up in a big way with a 229 in the fifth game and 239 in the final game, the eighth-best individual game of the tournament.

With a total of 1,119, Cloute finished 25th among individuals. Rob Kinville (New York Mills) had the best Section III individual finish, getting seventh place with 1,199, while Syracuse’s Isaiah Days was 10th with 1,185.

Andrew Bourgeois (Camden) was 16th with 1,156, with Bradley Martin (Fulton) getting 1,149 for 19th place and Cloute just ahead of Stone Hickey (Utica Proctor), who was 27th with 1,106. Nick Perrone (Section I) won with a 1,392 pinfall and 279 high game as Mitchell Trost (Section VII) shot a 299 game.

Meanwhile, in the state girls bowling tournament, Antinelli would have a steady morning session with games of 168, 164 and 177. In the afternoon, Antinelli’s games of 161, 143 and 175 led to an aggregate of 988, putting her in 44th place.

Section III would take eighth place in the team standings with 5,292 as Section II won with 5,977. Haley Youker (East Syracuse Minoa), with 1,109, was 15th, four pins ahead of Utica Proctor’s Jennifer Roback (1,105) among top Section III performers as Jenna Lemke (Section I) prevailed with a 1,366 that included a 279 game. Calla Bellis (Section V) rolled the high game of 289.

