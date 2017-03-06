Westhill boys’ basketball pulls away from Chittenango to win sectional title

By E.Jay Zarett

The Chittenango boys’ basketball team trimmed Westhill’s 11-point second quarter lead to just two with 2:37 remaining before halftime at Onondaga Community College’s SRC Arena.

Top-seeded Westhill took control of Sunday’s Section III Class B Championship game in the opening period and a lay-up by Sean Dadey a minute and a half into the second quarter pushed the Warriors advantage to double-digits. But, over the next four minutes, second-seeded Chittenango launched an 8-2 run and Zach Falkenburg followed with a three-point play, cutting the Bears’ deficit to 21-19.

On the next possession, Westhill’s Zechariah Brown rebounded a missed shot and kicked the ball out to Dadey just beyond the 3-point line. Dadey attacked the basket and finished a lay-up at the rim, ending Chittenango’s run. The Bears failed to get that close again, as Westhill pulled away in the second half for a 67-41 victory.

“[Chittenango’s] a good team,” Westhill head coach Kevin King said. “They did a lot of stuff in the first half to slow us down and make it difficult for us. In the second half, our kids really dug in defensively.”

The Warriors ran away with the game following halftime. Westhill held Chittenango without a field goal in the third quarter and its lead reached 22 when John Geer buried a 3-pointer to put his team ahead, 49-27, at the end of the period.

“At halftime, we really talked about what we had to do defensively,” Dadey said. “We really got out in transition and increased the pressure.”

From there, the Warriors cruised to the sectional championship, its fourth in the last five years.

“[This title] means a lot,” Dadey said. “Obviously, Westhill is known for their good basketball. Coming out and beating a good team like Chittenango, it really is surreal.”

Dadey led the Westhill offense throughout the contest. He attacked the basket on dribble drives either finishing at the rim, passing to open teammates or drawing fouls. Dadey recorded 14 first-half points and totaled 26 in the contest. He also converted seven free throw attempts and hit a 3-pointer.

“Before the game, getting my shots up, I knew I had my feel,” Dadey said. “When I really got out and ran…I knew that it was going to be my day.”

King said that Dadey’s performance was a key factor in Westhill’s victory.

Sean [Dadey’s] getting better every week,” King said. “His ability to get in the lane and either make shots or find people is so important.”

Brown was the only other Warrior to join Dadey in double-figures, tallying 11 points in the contest, while Falkenburg led Chittenango with 17.

The Warriors traveled to Chittenango and topped the Bears, 63-43, in a regular season contest Jan. 3.

Westhill will return to action in a New York State Class B Regional Final against Section IV champion Norwich on Saturday at SRC Arena.

