Rolnick to receive Eagle Scout honor

Boy Scout Troop 51 of Fayetteville will honor Jacob Rolnick, 18, at an Eagle Scout Court of Honor at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 12, at Fayetteville United Methodist Church in Fayetteville.

The highest rank of boy scouting, Eagle, is only reached by 4 percent of scouts. Eagle scouts must complete a minimum of 21 merit badges and organize a community service project that benefits others. For his project, Rolnick organized teams of scouts and adult volunteers in the assembly of shelving units in the church’s storage area. He chose this project as a means of supporting church organizations that lost storage space following a fire last year.

Rolnick joined Troop 51 in 2010 and is a member of the Order of the Arrow Brotherhood. He previously was a Cub Scout with Pack 153. He is one of the first members of Venture Crew 51, a co-ed scouting adventure group for individuals aged 14 to 21. He has participated in numerous scouting activities including summer camp at Camp Rodney (Cecil County, Md.) and has held a variety of leadership positions in scouting including quartermaster, assistant senior patrol leader, senior patrol leader and most recently, junior assistant scout master.

As a senior at Fayetteville Manlius High School, Rolnick has been active in various clubs (Harry Potter Club, Programming Club, Dungeons and Dragons Club) and achieved a black stripe belt in Tae Kwon Do. He is employed as a server at the Maple Downs Retirement Community and has future ambitions of becoming a software engineer, earning a combined BS/MS degree in computer and information science at SUNY Polytechnic Institute which he plans to attend next fall. Rolnick is the son of Alan and Laurie Rolnick of Fayetteville.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story