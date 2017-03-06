Project Bookends announces informational sessions for public input

Project Bookends announces informational sessions

The Skaneateles Library and the Project Bookends announced the selection of Syracuse-based architecture firm Holmes King Kallquist & Associates to manage the process of planning and designing a proposed new Library, Barrow Gallery and Learning Center at the site of the former Stella Maris retreat center on East Genesee Street. Holmes King Kallquist was chosen as part of a rigorous competition that included the following firms, each of which are locally-based or have local ties: Ashley McGraw Architects, Historical Concepts, Holmes King Kallquist & Associates, King & King Architects, QPK Design and Ramsgard Architectural Design.

The Holmes King Kallquist team, Paul Mays of Butler Rowland Mays Architects and site planners Environmental Design and Research will meet with the Skaneateles Library Board at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9 at the library. This is the first meeting to initiate the design phase of the proposed project; the purpose of the meeting is to discuss the planning and design process. Meetings of the library board are open to the public.

Work on the project to date has been exploratory. While some brainstorming about possibilities has taken place, no formal plans for the proposed building have yet been developed. Specific spaces to be included have not been finalized, and the size of the building has not been determined. The eventual scale and scope of the proposed new building will be informed through a robust community outreach effort, operational budget planning and fundraising feasibility studies.

The first four community workshops are scheduled for the following dates and times. Please note that the content and purpose of these meetings are the same; multiple sessions have been scheduled to provide more opportunities for participation: Thursday, March 23 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the fire hall, Thursday, March 23 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the high school cafeteria, Saturday, March 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Skaneateles Schools Board Room in the District Office Building and Tuesday, March 28 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Skaneateles Schools Board Room in the District Office Building

The purpose of these workshops is to present background and existing condition information on the project and to seek initial feedback from the community; after a short introduction, we will be facilitating break-out groups focused on various project-related topics such as programming and space wants and needs.

Over the last two months, small focus groups have been held with local individuals and organizations to explore community needs and discuss preliminary programming ideas for the proposed Learning Center. These meetings will continue through April and can be planned on request by contacting Jessica Millman at 315-677-1170 or jessica.millman@skanlib.org.

Additional public involvement will include an open house from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 at the fire hall, at which time the Project Bookends team expects to report back on findings from the workshops and focus groups. Another community event will be organized to solicit feedback on conceptual architectural designs in June.

The Skaneateles Library Trustees voted in September 2016 to explore and study the opportunity to relocate and expand the library. Funding for the research, planning and design of Project Bookends is made possible by a private donor. No taxpayer dollars are being used to support this work.

For more information on Project Bookends, visit the library’s website at SkaneatelesLibrary.org.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story