Optimists honor students

Camillus Optimists honor local students

On Jan. 25, eight students gave speeches around the theme, “What the World Gains from Optimism” to members of the Camillus Optimist Club.

The Optimists chose Greta Hahn from the high school and Grant Mathews from CMS to represent them at the next level of the 2017 Oratorical Contest that will be held in April in Albany, NY.

Earning second place at the club contest were Emily Schlenker from the high school and she will be an alternate for the girls at the next level.

Also competing were Morgan Valerino, Shannon Flynn and Margaret Mello from CMS; and Haneen Awawda and Joanna Maressa from the high school. Valerino came in first at the CMS competition and Awawda placed first in the high school competition.

English teachers Ellen Miller, Stephanie Murphy and Rebecca Tanchak coached the students from CMS; and Suzanne Ostrander coordinated the students from the high school.

Pictured above in front, from left to right, are Grant Mathews, Greta Hahn, Emily Schlenker, and Maragaret Mello. In the back, from left to right, are Morgan Valerino, Shannon Flynn, Haneen Awawda and Joanna Maressa.

