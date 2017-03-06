ESM senior earns Gold Key Novel Award

Byrne (holding certificate) is shown with, from left, teacher Kathy Deparde, her mother Christine and Executive Principal Grenardo Avellino. photo courtesy ESM school district

East Syracuse Minoa Central High School senior Kaitlyn Byrne was awarded a Gold Key in novel writing in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers. Byrne’s work was selected as the most outstanding for the Northeast Writing Region and is currently being judged at the national level. Students were allowed to submit the first 3,000 words of their novel. Kaitlyn’s novel is titled “Beyond the Wall.” It features strong female characters and natural elements and is about a teenage girl in a city with the inhabitants of the last civilization.

