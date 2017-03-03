 

Regional travel hockey team wins tournament

Mar 03, 2017

Regional travel hockey team wins tournament

SUBMITTED PHOTO Pictured from left — Front row: Asher Kozub, Michael Johnson, Ethan Seiler, Caiden Kenan and Nick Rayfield; laying down: Danny Angelina; Back row: Addison Taggart, Paige Willard, Cole Frazee, Sutton Paro, Luke Mizro, Kaden Rutledge and Aiden Wall; Coaches: Chris Kozub, Kevin Wall, Billy Rutledge and Greg Paro.

Recently, a team of local 9- and 10-year-old hockey players won the Niagara Junior Purple Eagles’ Patriots Day Tournament. The Skaneateles Lakers 07’ Selects beat out teams traveling from across New York State to become tournament champions at the three-day event near Buffalo. The team is comprised of players from Cazenovia, Skaneateles, Auburn and Marcellus.

Common Grounds to offer half day lunch and games program for students K-7




