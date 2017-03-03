 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Pop Warner athletes named regional scholars

Mar 03, 2017 Achievers, Cazenovia Republican

Pop Warner athletes named regional scholars

Three Cazenovia Pop Warner football players and one Cazenovia Pop Warner cheerleader were named to Pop Warner’s First Team of Eastern Region Scholars for 2017.

This honor is bestowed to the top football players and top cheerleaders in the Eastern Region’s five states consisting of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The program requires a minimum 96 percent grade point average to even be able to apply. There are over 50,000 kids participating in the Pop Warner program in these states and approximately 160 kids are selected in grades 5 through 8 for this honor.

This year’s players from the Cazenovia Pop Warner program are JP Hoak (sixth grade), Gavin Richardson (seventh grade), Daniel Hathaway (eighth grade) and Madelyn Raymond (seventh grade).

This year’s players from the Cazenovia Pop Warner program are JP Hoak (sixth grade), Gavin Richardson (seventh grade), Daniel Hathaway (eighth grade) and Madelyn Raymond (seventh grade). submitted photo

These children have been invited to attend a scholar dinner and awards ceremony in Philadelphia in March. Their applications will also be forwarded to Pop Warner National Headquarters for consideration for Pop Warner’s National Scholastic Honors program, which will also held in Philadelphia in May.

Tri-Valley Pop Warner is honoring all the kids who were able to apply to this Scholar Program, this Sunday in Verona. They include Kayla Goodfellow, Madelyn Raymond, Brook Devondorf, Jake Germain, JP Hoak, Jack Byrnes, Daniel Hathaway, Carter Ruddy, Peter McCole and Gavin Richardson.

Comment on this Story

Regional travel hockey team wins tournament
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: