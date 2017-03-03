Pop Warner athletes named regional scholars

Three Cazenovia Pop Warner football players and one Cazenovia Pop Warner cheerleader were named to Pop Warner’s First Team of Eastern Region Scholars for 2017.

This honor is bestowed to the top football players and top cheerleaders in the Eastern Region’s five states consisting of New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania. The program requires a minimum 96 percent grade point average to even be able to apply. There are over 50,000 kids participating in the Pop Warner program in these states and approximately 160 kids are selected in grades 5 through 8 for this honor.

This year’s players from the Cazenovia Pop Warner program are JP Hoak (sixth grade), Gavin Richardson (seventh grade), Daniel Hathaway (eighth grade) and Madelyn Raymond (seventh grade).

These children have been invited to attend a scholar dinner and awards ceremony in Philadelphia in March. Their applications will also be forwarded to Pop Warner National Headquarters for consideration for Pop Warner’s National Scholastic Honors program, which will also held in Philadelphia in May.

Tri-Valley Pop Warner is honoring all the kids who were able to apply to this Scholar Program, this Sunday in Verona. They include Kayla Goodfellow, Madelyn Raymond, Brook Devondorf, Jake Germain, JP Hoak, Jack Byrnes, Daniel Hathaway, Carter Ruddy, Peter McCole and Gavin Richardson.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story