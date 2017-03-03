Jeanette M. Cascaden, 84

Jeanette M. Cascaden, 84, of Tiffin, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, 2017 at her residence.

Jeanette was born on April 1, 1932, in Syracuse to the late Frank H. and Helen B. (Bull) Avery. She married Allison Fulton and he preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 1967, then she later married Merle Cascaden and they later divorced.

Jeanette is survived by her five children, Michael (Cindy) Fulton of Sycamore, Michelle (Jeff Taylor) Chapman of Clyde, Tami (Rodney) Fulton Roth of Tiffin, Janell (David) Harms of Phoenix, AZ, Mark (Sarah) Cascaden of Tiffin, 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Brenda Brickner of Tiffin and Hannah Ryber of Carmel, IN.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a great-grandson, two brothers, Fred and Charles Avery.

Jeanette worked at the Tiffin Glass House and was a United States Navy Veteran serving during Korea. She enjoyed traveling, gambling and just spending time with her family.

There will be a celebration of Jeanette’s life from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., on Saturday, March 11, at the Tiffin AmVets. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Humane Society or to the St. Jude’s Children Center. On-line condolences may be left for the family at engleshookfuneralhome.com.

