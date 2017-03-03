 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Jeanette M. Cascaden, 84

Mar 03, 2017 Obituaries, Skaneateles Press

Jeanette M. Cascaden, 84

Jeanette M. Cascaden, 84, of Tiffin, passed away Tuesday evening, Feb. 28, 2017 at her residence.
Jeanette was born on April 1, 1932, in Syracuse to the late Frank H. and Helen B. (Bull) Avery. She married Allison Fulton and he preceded her in death on Feb. 17, 1967, then she later married Merle Cascaden and they later divorced.
Jeanette is survived by her five children, Michael (Cindy) Fulton of Sycamore, Michelle (Jeff Taylor) Chapman of Clyde, Tami (Rodney) Fulton Roth of Tiffin, Janell (David) Harms of Phoenix, AZ, Mark (Sarah) Cascaden of Tiffin, 16 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, two sisters, Brenda Brickner of Tiffin and Hannah Ryber of Carmel, IN.
Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a great-grandson, two brothers, Fred and Charles Avery.
Jeanette worked at the Tiffin Glass House and was a United States Navy Veteran serving during Korea. She enjoyed traveling, gambling and just spending time with her family.
There will be a celebration of Jeanette’s life from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.,  on Saturday, March 11, at the Tiffin AmVets. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Seneca County Humane Society or to the St. Jude’s Children Center. On-line condolences may be left for the family at engleshookfuneralhome.com.

Comment on this Story

LETTER: Former Mayor Serafin too disreputable to return to office

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: