Common Grounds to offer half day lunch and games program for students K-7

Jayce Hyatt and Margy Clancy play a game of checkers during the Common Grounds delay day event in February. submitted photo

Common Grounds will be offering an opportunity for children in grades Kindergarten through 7 to have lunch and play some board or card games with a local senior on Friday, March 10 — a day designated as a half day of school for elementary and middle school students in the Cazenovia Central School District.

“Our delay day breakfast filled to capacity quickly and we anticipate that this will be an attractive option for parents on a half day of school as well,” said Kelli Johnson, director at Common Grounds. “We have a few community elders who will be returning as participants and welcome new ones to enjoy lunch with a student and conversation over board games.”

The program will begin at 11 a.m. with arrangements made for bus transportation from school for Burton Street students. Middle school students will walk to the program.

Parents who are interested in having children paired with a senior for lunch in Dave’s Diner, followed by activities in Common Grounds, can contact Kelli Johnson at commongroundscaz@gmail.com.

The registration fee will be $25 per child, $15 for each additional sibling. Enrollment will be limited to 10 students. Adults interested in volunteering to be paired with a student are invited to use the contact information as well.

This event, and many more, can be found on Rec Desk, Cazenovia’s “virtual community center” at cazenovia.recdesk.com/community.

