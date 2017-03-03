Camillus PD, traffic congestion possible during Saturday hockey game

Mar 03, 2017 Jason Gabak Eagle Observer, News, News
Camillus Police advise that there will be heavy traffic in the area of Shove Park, Slawson Drive and Whedon Road this Saturday March 4, 2017 from 4:45 pm -10:00 pm. This is due to a West Genesee High School varsity hockey game that has a scheduled start time of 6:30 pm.
Parking is not permitted on the south side of Slawson Drive during this time period.
Go Wildcats!!
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Mar 02, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 02, 2016
Jun 03, 2011
Mar 03, 2017
Mar 03, 2017
Mar 03, 2017