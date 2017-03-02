What’s on PAC-B? March 4 to 10

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, March 4

9:00 AM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)

10:25AM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)

11:30AM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs

12:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)

then Board of Education (2/27/2017)

3:00 PM American Legion: Through the Eyes of a Hero

3:35 AM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)

7:25 PM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)

8:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs

9:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)

then Board of Education (2/27/2017)

Sunday, March 5

9:00 AM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)

then Board of Education (2/27/2017)

12:00 PM American Legion: Through the Eyes of a Hero

12:35 AM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets

2:00 PM Operation Enduring Gratitude

3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church

4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God

5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church

6:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)

then Board of Education (2/27/2017)

9:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)

10:25PM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)

11:30PM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs

Monday, March 6

9:00 AM American Legion: Through the Eyes of a Hero

9:35 AM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets

11:00 AM Operation Enduring Gratitude

12:00PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)

1:25 PM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)

2:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs

3:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)

then Board of Education (2/27/2017)

6:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)

7:25 PM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)

8:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs

9:00 PM American Legion: Through the Eyes of a Hero

9:35 PM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets

11:00 PM Operation Enduring Gratitude

Tuesday, March 7

9:00 AM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy (1/30/2017)

10:05AM Baker Boys’ Basketball vs. Corcoran (1/31/2017)

11:30AM BEE a Good Sport: Mark Lloyd

12:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Irish Sessions Musicians (2015)

1:10 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2015)

1:55 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)

3:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)

4:20 PM BPL Presents: Irish Harps & Dancers (2016)

5:25 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2015)

6:00 PM Canton Woods: Summer Picnic (2004)

7:05 PM Canton Woods: Jim McVicker (2008)

8:10 PM Canton Woods: Step Up to Stop Falls (2013)

9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)

9:50 PM Execution of Pvt. Slovik in WWII (2005)

10:30 PM History of Radisson w Bonnie Kisselstein (2011)

Wednesday, March 8

9:00 AM Canton Woods: Summer Picnic (2004)

10:05 AM Canton Woods: Jim McVicker (2008)

11:10 AM Canton Woods: Step Up to Stop Falls (2013)

12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)

12:50 PM Execution of Pvt. Slovik in WWII (2005)

1:30 PM History of Radisson w Bonnie Kisselstein (2011)

3:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy1/30/2017

4:05 PM Baker Boys’ Basketball vs. Corcoran (1/31/2017)

5:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: Mark Lloyd

6:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Irish Sessions Musicians (2015)

7:10 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2015)

7:55 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)

9:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)

10:20 PM BPL Presents: Irish Harps & Dancers (2016)

11:25 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2015)

Thursday, March 9

9:00 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)

10:20 AM BPL Presents: Irish Harps & Dancers (2016)

11:25 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2015)

12:00 PM Canton Woods: Summer Picnic (2004)

1:05 PM Canton Woods: Jim McVicker (2008)

2:10 PM Canton Woods: Step Up to Stop Falls (2013)

3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)

3:50 PM Execution of Pvt. Slovik in WWII (2005)

4:30 PM History of Radisson w Bonnie Kisselstein (2011)

6:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy1/30/2017

7:05 PM Baker Boys’ Basketball vs. Corcoran (1/31/2017)

8:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: Mark Lloyd

9:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Irish Sessions Musicians (2015)

10:10 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2015)

10:55 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)

Friday, March 10

9:00 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Irish Sessions Musicians (2015)

10:10 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2015)

10:55 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)

12:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)

1:20 PM BPL Presents: Irish Harps & Dancers (2016)

2:25 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2015)

3:00 PM Canton Woods: Summer Picnic (2004)

4:05 PM Canton Woods: Jim McVicker (2008)

5:10 PM Canton Woods: Step Up to Stop Falls (2013)

6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)

6:50 PM Execution of Pvt. Slovik in WWII (2005)

7:30 PM History of Radisson w Bonnie Kisselstein (2011)

9:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy1/30/2017

10:05PM Baker Boys’ Basketball vs. Corcoran (1/31/2017)

11:30PM BEE a Good Sport: Mark Lloyd

