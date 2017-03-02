 

What’s on PAC-B? March 4 to 10

Mar 02, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, News, Things to Do

Program Log Baldwinsville PAC-B (Channel 98, FiOS 30)

Baldwinsville PAC-B, the public access cable channel 98 for Time Warner and channel 30 for Verizon FIOS, is available 24 hours a day to provide video and information of local interest. For the convenience of the public, the schedule of the next ten programs is aired on PAC-B TV at 9 a.m., noon, 3, 6 and 9 p.m. daily. The Baldwinsville Bulletin Board will air from midnight to 9 a.m. daily. For anyone that missed a program on TV, many of the programs are available on the internet. To access the previous videos online, a link is available at pacbtv.org.

Saturday, March 4

  • 9:00 AM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)
  • 10:25AM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)
  • 11:30AM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs
  • 12:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (2/27/2017)
  • 3:00 PM American Legion: Through the Eyes of a Hero
  • 3:35 AM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets 
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)
  • 7:25 PM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)
  • 8:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs
  • 9:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (2/27/2017)

   

Sunday, March 5

  • 9:00 AM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (2/27/2017)
  • 12:00 PM American Legion: Through the Eyes of a Hero
  • 12:35 AM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets 
  • 2:00 PM Operation Enduring Gratitude
  • 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church
  • 4:00 PM Words to Live By – Trinity Assembly of God
  • 5:00 PM Community Wesleyan Church
  • 6:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (2/27/2017)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)
  • 10:25PM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)
  • 11:30PM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs

   

Monday, March 6

  • 9:00 AM American Legion: Through the Eyes of a Hero
  • 9:35 AM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets 
  • 11:00 AM Operation Enduring Gratitude
  • 12:00PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)
  • 1:25 PM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)
  • 2:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs
  • 3:00 PM Village of Baldwinsville (3/2/2017)
  • then Board of Education (2/27/2017)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Nottingham (1/26/2017)
  • 7:25 PM B.C.S.D. Heroin & Opiates Education (5/19/2016)
  • 8:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: 1947 Champs
  • 9:00 PM American Legion: Through the Eyes of a Hero
  • 9:35 PM J. Karakes & B. Kirk: WWII Vets 
  • 11:00 PM Operation Enduring Gratitude

   

Tuesday, March 7

  • 9:00 AM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy (1/30/2017)
  • 10:05AM Baker Boys’ Basketball vs. Corcoran (1/31/2017)
  • 11:30AM BEE a Good Sport: Mark Lloyd
  • 12:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Irish Sessions Musicians (2015)
  • 1:10 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2015)
  • 1:55 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)
  • 3:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)
  • 4:20 PM BPL Presents: Irish Harps & Dancers (2016)
  • 5:25 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2015)
  • 6:00 PM Canton Woods: Summer Picnic (2004)
  • 7:05 PM Canton Woods: Jim McVicker (2008)
  • 8:10 PM Canton Woods: Step Up to Stop Falls (2013)
  • 9:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)
  • 9:50 PM Execution of Pvt. Slovik in WWII (2005)
  • 10:30 PM History of Radisson w Bonnie Kisselstein (2011)

   

Wednesday, March 8

  • 9:00 AM Canton Woods: Summer Picnic (2004)
  • 10:05 AM Canton Woods: Jim McVicker (2008)
  • 11:10 AM Canton Woods: Step Up to Stop Falls (2013)
  • 12:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)
  • 12:50 PM Execution of Pvt. Slovik in WWII (2005)
  • 1:30 PM History of Radisson w Bonnie Kisselstein (2011)
  • 3:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy1/30/2017
  • 4:05 PM Baker Boys’ Basketball vs. Corcoran (1/31/2017)
  • 5:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: Mark Lloyd
  • 6:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Irish Sessions Musicians (2015)
  • 7:10 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2015)
  • 7:55 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)
  • 9:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)
  • 10:20 PM BPL Presents: Irish Harps & Dancers (2016)
  • 11:25 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2015)

   

Thursday, March 9

  • 9:00 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)
  • 10:20 AM BPL Presents: Irish Harps & Dancers (2016)
  • 11:25 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2015)
  • 12:00 PM Canton Woods: Summer Picnic (2004)
  • 1:05 PM Canton Woods: Jim McVicker (2008)
  • 2:10 PM Canton Woods: Step Up to Stop Falls (2013)
  • 3:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)
  • 3:50 PM Execution of Pvt. Slovik in WWII (2005)
  • 4:30 PM History of Radisson w Bonnie Kisselstein (2011)
  • 6:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy1/30/2017
  • 7:05 PM Baker Boys’ Basketball vs. Corcoran (1/31/2017)
  • 8:30 PM BEE a Good Sport: Mark Lloyd
  • 9:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Irish Sessions Musicians (2015)
  • 10:10 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2015)
  • 10:55 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)

   

Friday, March 10

  • 9:00 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Irish Sessions Musicians (2015)
  • 10:10 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble (2015)
  • 10:55 AM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Tom Dooley Choraliers (2008)
  • 12:00 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2012)
  • 1:20 PM BPL Presents: Irish Harps & Dancers (2016)
  • 2:25 PM BPL Presents: “Celtic Ceilidh” Rince Na Sonas Irish Dancers (2015)
  • 3:00 PM Canton Woods: Summer Picnic (2004)
  • 4:05 PM Canton Woods: Jim McVicker (2008)
  • 5:10 PM Canton Woods: Step Up to Stop Falls (2013)
  • 6:00 PM Remembering B’Ville: Joy Pople (2017)
  • 6:50 PM Execution of Pvt. Slovik in WWII (2005)
  • 7:30 PM History of Radisson w Bonnie Kisselstein (2011)
  • 9:00 PM Baker Girls’ Basketball vs. Rome Free Academy1/30/2017
  • 10:05PM Baker Boys’ Basketball vs. Corcoran (1/31/2017)
  • 11:30PM BEE a Good Sport: Mark Lloyd

