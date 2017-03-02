Slippery morning on the roads

Mar 02, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, News
PHOTO COURTESY JIM EVANS A one-car accident Thursday morning left this car in a precarious position at the intersection of Perryville and Quarry roads. The accident was caused due to weather. No one was injured.
By Jason Emerson
Editor
Central New York roads were slippery Thursday morning, March 2, as overnight freezing temperatures created icy conditions coupled with high winds and blowing snow.
One local driver found themselves in a precarious situation this morning at the intersection of Perryville and Quarry roads when the slippery and snowy conditions caused the car end up standing up at about 60 degrees with its front end lodged against a telephone pole about 10-15 feet in the air.
“The vehicle ‘rode’ the guide wires of the telephone pole, so it give it an appearance of something much worse,” said Madison County Undersheriff John Ball. “The accident was caused due to deteriorated road conditions as a result of the cold and blowing snow.”
No one was injured in the accident; the utility company was notified and responded to ensure the integrity of the pole was intact, Ball said.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
