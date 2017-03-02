NOPL news: NOPL introduces a new mini lending library

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Kate McCaffrey

NOPL Director

The Northern Onondaga Public Library’s (NOPL) new Mini Lending Library is a vending machine, something like the familiar Redbox, with more than 400 books, audiobooks and DVDs for children, teens and adults. It is located inside the lobby of the North Area Family YMCA, 4775 Wetzel Road, and is part of an exciting partnership between the YMCA and NOPL Libraries.

All you need to use the Mini Lending Library is an Onondaga County Public Library card and a PIN number (if you don’t have a PIN, stop in at any county library).

The Mini Lending Library was previously located at the Great Northern Mall, installed and maintained by the Onondaga County Public Library, with support from county legislators John Dougherty and Brian May. In 2016, NOPL took responsibility for the unit and set about finding it a new home in the town of Clay. Staff at the YMCA were enthusiastic, seeing it as a valuable service for their very busy facility. According to YMCA Membership and Marketing Director Amy Grabowski, promoting reading “fits their mission.”

The Mini Lending Library is available whenever the YMCA is open — seven days a week, 359 days a year — and you don’t need to be a YMCA member to use it. For more information, including instructions for using the dispenser and YMCA hours, visit nopl.org/mini-library.

