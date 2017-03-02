Michael J. McManus, 62

Michael J. McManus, 62, of Fulton, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse following complications due to cancer.

He lived in Camillus during his youth and was the son of the late Leonard and Joan McManus. Mike was a graduate of West Genesee High School and SUNY at Geneseo where he was a member of Delta Kappa Tau fraternity. Mike loved playing lacrosse and had been a member of the West Genesee and Geneseo varsity teams.

He was working for National Grid in Liverpool as a systems control supervisor with 37 years of employment.

Mike was well-known for his computer and technology expertise and was able to repair just about anything.

Surviving are his wife, of 23 years, Allyson Carter McManus; children, Michael, Jacqueline and Taylor McManus; grand-daughter, Carmen McManus; siblings, Christine (Ray) Riddett, Karen (Paul) Skardinski, Tim (Rachel) McManus, Deborah McManus and Denise (Jeff) Hanson; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Colleen (Tom) Madigan, Lori (Bob) Secreti and Jeff (Ethel) Carter; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 5, at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Funeral services: 1 p.m. Monday, March 6, at State Street United Methodist Church, 357 State St., Fulton, with burial following at Mount Adnah Cemetery, Fulton.

The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Michael McManus be made to Room 2 Smile Fund, c/o Upstate Foundation, 750 E. Adams St., Syracuse, NY 13210.

