Library focus: There’s something for everyone at BPL this month

Mar 02, 2017 Ashley M. Casey Arts, Baldwinsville Messenger, Entertainment, Music, Point of View
By Nancy Howe
Public Relations/Outreach Librarian
It’s March and springtime is just around the corner. It’s a good time to get out and come to the library for these amazing programs!
1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12
With the Grand Theft Orchestra, the ever-inventive Amanda Palmer’s intense stage presence and evocative storytelling is always entertaining. She winks at burlesque and glam rock, with a take-no-prisoners intensity and theatrical flair that will wow the audience.
Lincoln Center Local partners with BPL to bring exclusive free screenings of Lincoln Center’s finest performances directly to BPL.
Mark your calendars now for these future Lincoln Center offerings at BPL :
•“Show Boat” 1:30 p.m. Sunday, April 9
•Watkins Family Hour and Highway 61 Revisited 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 14
1:30 p.m. Sunday, March 19
Baldwinsville Public Library’s annual Celtic Ceilidh celebrates all things green and Irish, with music, food and dancers. Starting at 1:30 p.m., we’ll have the Gail Lyons Harp Ensemble, followed by the Rinc Na Sonas School of Irish Dance and hopefully rounding out the program with the Syracuse Irish Session Musicians. Refreshments will include Irish cheese and soda bread. Join us anytime between 1:30 and 4 p.m. Céad Míle Fáilte! (100,000 welcomes!)
6 p.m. Thursday, March 16
Calling chess players of all ages and abilities! We’re inviting everyone to participate in our monthly chess club. This month we have a special treat. Chess master Bob Nasiff will be at BPL to play as many simultaneous games as we can fit into the Community Room. Nasiff is a U.S. Chess Federation certified National Master with many years of experience. This is a great opportunity to learn from the best. We have a limited number of chess sets available if you do not have your own. Registration is recommended.
Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.
