Letter: Schumer’s ‘town hall’ merely a show

To the editor:

I found Sen. Schumer’s recent “town hall” meeting, which was held at the end of someone’s driveway in Bayberry, amusing! Only a handful of immediate neighbors were in attendance. There was no publicity about this “town hall” meeting, therefore no real attendance so the public could ask questions of the good senator about his obstructionism. It appears to everyone that the entire thing was staged, because the media had been informed and were in attendance. This is true to form for Sen. Schumer, because if there is a camera around, he is in front of it! No cameras, no Schumer!

Senator Schumer then criticized Congressman Katko for not holding “town hall” meetings, and chastised him for not facing his constituents. There is a well-organized left wing campaign, being used against all Republicans, which are not constructive in any way. Many of the disruptors are not even residents of these congressional districts, they are being bused in! They are simply designed to disrupt! Nothing is mentioned about the Democrats who are up for reelection in blue states which were won by President Trump. They are not holding “town hall” meetings either, but the silence about this fact from the media is deafening.

Maybe Senator Schumer should do his job as one of the leaders of the Democratic party and urge his own members to face their constituents before he throws stones!

George Hotaling

Clay

