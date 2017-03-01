We, Robot: B’ville robotics team wins state tournament

The Baker High School B.E.E.S. robotics team will head to Kentucky in April for the VEX World Robotics Championship competition. (Submitted photo)

Baker High School’s B.E.E.S. robotics team was named the Northern New York State Champion in the Northern New York State VEX Robotics Competition held at the SRC Arena on Feb. 18. The team has advanced to the VEX World Championship, to be held in Kentucky in April. Hundreds of robotics teams from around the world will participate in the competition.

Members of the team are Will Grindle, Evan McCormick, Melanie Ragonese, Matt Rodman, Paul Schmid, Isaac Stone and Andrew York.

The school’s “K” for Kirk team received the Build Award at the competition. Members of this team are Nate Cronk, Mikaela McGivney and Griffin Satterlee.

Both teams are part of the Baker High School Robotics Club, the advisors of which are technology teachers Matthew Hudson and Rebecca Crossley. The club’s focus is to enable student members to use their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) skills to construct a robot that the club uses in VEX Robotics competitions.

In September 2016, the United States Army awarded the robotics club a $2,500 sponsorship for the 2016-2017 school year, which the club has been using to pay for the costs associated with participating and hosting VEX Robotics competitions.

