 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Tickets still on sale for highs school drama performance of “42nd Street”

Mar 01, 2017 Arts, Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment

Tickets still on sale for highs school drama performance of “42nd Street”

Tickets are still on sale for Cazenovia High School Drama Club’s production of “Forty-Second Street.” Performances will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 9, 10 and 11. The curtain will go up at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Cazenovia Senior Citizens (age 62 and up) may attend the Thursday, March 9 performance free of charge. All other seats for that performance and the evening shows are $10. Tickets may be obtained by calling the High School ticket office at 655-5309 or by visiting the Drama Club website at cazenoviacsd.org.

Comment on this Story

Betty Kirley, 98
Jason Emerson

Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: