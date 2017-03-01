Tickets still on sale for highs school drama performance of “42nd Street”

Tickets are still on sale for Cazenovia High School Drama Club’s production of “Forty-Second Street.” Performances will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 9, 10 and 11. The curtain will go up at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Cazenovia Senior Citizens (age 62 and up) may attend the Thursday, March 9 performance free of charge. All other seats for that performance and the evening shows are $10. Tickets may be obtained by calling the High School ticket office at 655-5309 or by visiting the Drama Club website at cazenoviacsd.org.

