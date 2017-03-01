Tickets still on sale for highs school drama performance of “42nd Street”

Mar 01, 2017 Jason Emerson Arts, Cazenovia Republican, Entertainment
Tickets are still on sale for Cazenovia High School Drama Club’s production of “Forty-Second Street.” Performances will take place on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 9, 10 and 11. The curtain will go up at 4 p.m. on Thursday and 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Cazenovia Senior Citizens (age 62 and up) may attend the Thursday, March 9 performance free of charge. All other seats for that performance and the evening shows are $10. Tickets may be obtained by calling the High School ticket office at 655-5309 or by visiting the Drama Club website at cazenoviacsd.org.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
Mar 01, 2017 0
Feb 27, 2017 0
Feb 25, 2017 0
Feb 25, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 02, 2016
Jun 03, 2011
Mar 01, 2017
Mar 01, 2017
Mar 01, 2017