Letter: State must restore cuts to library aid

To the editor:

As the directors of the Nothern Onondaga Public Libaries and the Liverpool Public Library, we would like to make everyone aware of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s proposed budget cuts to New York’s public libraries. While the governor describes his recently unveiled spending proposals as pro-education and pro-middle class, his cuts to library aid directly contradict that claim. Despite the governor’s assertion that education funding will increase at least 4 percent, Cuomo’s executive budget cuts state library aid by 4 percent. Those dollars are spent efficiently, providing resources that are shared among the county 31 libraries, and supporting the delivery system that makes them easily accessible to all.

Libraries are a core component of New York’s education infrastructure. They provide a safe and welcoming space for all New Yorkers, regardless of race or ethnicity, religion, country of origin, income or education level. Libraries are the primary source of Internet access to the 25 percent of New York households whose annual household income is less than $50,000, allowing those individuals to search and apply for jobs and perform other basic tasks that are increasingly only available online. Libraries are the heart of their communities, providing early literacy programs; classes in adult education and financial literacy; health and fitness workshops; technology assistance; English and other language classes; and many other programs and services too numerous to list here.

During 2015-16, more than half a million patrons visited the NOPL and Liverpool libraries. Nearly 1.1 million physical items circulated to our cardholders, and an additional 230,000 in electronic materials. Over 47,000 patrons of all ages attended more than 2300 programs, events or classes at our libraries.

Gov. Cuomo’s $4 million cut to state library aid must be reversed, and library funding must be increased relative to any increase in education funding. It represents a small piece of the state budget, but a large investment in the lives of New Yorkers.

Kate McCaffrey

Director, Northern Onondaga Public Libraries

Glenna Wisniewski

Director, Liverpool Public Library

