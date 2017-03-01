From the Liverpool Public Library: Get a college education (of sorts) at LPL

By Mark Bialczak

LPL Communications Specialist

It’s never too early to plan for the college years, parents and students.

The Liverpool Public Library has scheduled three sessions in March to help both generations feel more at ease about what’s ahead.

The first two are geared toward financial aspects of a college education.

At 7 p.m. Thursday March 9, John Decker, a consultant based with the Syracuse branch of College Assistance Plus, will preside over “College Goal: A Great Career with Minimal Debt.” He’ll take an hour in the Sargent Meeting Room to discuss how best to merge the educational and business sides of a college education, including novel approaches to reduce college costs.

Registration is required on the calendar page at LPL.org.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 22, “Financial Aid for College 101” will bring representatives from a handful of organizations to the Carman Community Room to address the various packages that could be available if you know where to look and how to apply. The panel will include representatives from the SUNY Oswego Financial Aid Office, Edge Federal Credit Union and Diversified Wealth. They’ll be able to address Free Application for Federal Student Aid, Tuition Assistance Program, 529 Savings Program and other scholarship opportunities.

Again, registration is required on the calendar page at LPL.org.

March college month at the LPL wraps up from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, in the Carman Community Room, with the Fifth Annual College Fair. Students and parents will want to meet representatives from public and private universities, who will be available to share information and answer questions about their schools.

Dean Whitcomb of St. Bonaventure University will address a topic that’s always on the minds during the application process: “Captivate Your College Counselor with the Perfect College Essay.”

Also expected to attend are representatives from Syracuse University’s University College, Cayuga Community College, Keuka College and Wells College. Other organizations that could be helpful in planning the college experience will also attend, including College Assistance Plus.

There’s no need to register for this one. Just drop in to let the learning continue.

