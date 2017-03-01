From the legislature: County DOT announces rehabilitation project on Electronics Parkway in Salina

 

As Chair of the Legislature’s County Facilities committee, I was recently briefed on some upcoming projects by the county’s Department of Transportation (DOT).

A rehabilitation project will take place along Electronics Parkway in the town of Salina. A significant part of the project will be between Old Liverpool Road and Hopkins Road. 

This project includes resurfacing Electronics Parkway, with improvements to the drainage systems, curbing and pavement markings. The installation of nine coordinated traffic signals will also be conducted, along with new signage, pedestrian and bicycle accommodations. Green infrastructure will be used to divert any excess stormwater into the grassy medians.

The total cost for the project is approximately $1 million. The local share of that total is only $55,000. The primary source of the funding is $880,000 as part of our Locally Administered Federal Aid Projects. The state will also contribute $165,000 towards the enhancement of this section of highway.

If you were unable to attend the public information meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Salina Town Hall, and you would like more information, I encourage you to contact Ed Reichert, a program coordinator with Onondaga County DOT, at (315) 435-3205, or by email at edwardreichert@ongov.net. 

Judy Tassone represents the fourth district, which includes the town of Salina, the village of Liverpool and portions of the town of Geddes. Judy welcomes constituent feedback; she can be reached by email at tassone@twcny.rr.com or at home, (315) 457-5458.

Ashley M. Casey

Ashley M. Casey is a reporter for The Baldwinsville Messenger and The Eagle Star-Review. She graduated from Le Moyne College in 2012 and previously worked for the Scotsman Press.

