Fayetteville adopts notification policy

The Fayetteville Village Board has adopted a notification policy that will ensure property owners located within 500 feet of all properties undergoing village applications will be notified with ample time in order to attend any subsequent public hearings.

At the Feb. 21 meeting of the village board, a new notification of application policy was discussed and Mayor Mark Olson said the reasoning for looking into this document was that residents were complaining they had not received notification before projects or changes were made to properties near their homes.

According to the policy, after an application is submitted to a village board or committee for approval, the village clerk will notify via the U.S. Postal Service all property owners that are situated within 500 feet of the property seeking an application. The notifications will be mailed within five business days in advance of the meeting where it is scheduled to be approved and will include the time and date along with a description of the application. Some examples of applications stated in the policy include site plan review, special permits, home occupation, chicken permit application and driveway additions.

Olson said he wanted to include email, along with the U.S. Postal Service, as a possible way to notify residents as many residents check their emails on a daily basis.

The policy was adopted unanimously by the village board. To review the document, contact the village office at 315-637-9864.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story