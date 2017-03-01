Cazenovia Rowing Club to hold open house March 5

Mar 01, 2017 Jason Emerson Cazenovia Republican, College, Community, Outdoors
The Cazenovia Rowing Club will host an open house and spring registration from noon to 3 p.m. this Sunday, March 5, at its new location in the Cazenovia College Athletic Facility. Attendees can learn more about the club’s rowing program. There are openings available in both the scholastic and adult programs.
The Cazenovia Rowing Club, formed in 1992, has about 175 members. In January, the club announced a new partnership with Cazenovia College’s rowing squad. Beginning this season, the two organizations will share their resources, providing better facilities and more opportunities for rowers throughout the year.
Jason Emerson is editor of the Cazenovia Republican and Eagle Bulletin newspapers.
