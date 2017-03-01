Betty Kirley, 98

Betty Stone Kirley, 98, passed away on Feb. 26, 2017 in Orange, VA, where she has lived for the past six years. Born in Syracuse, she was a long time resident of Skaneateles. Betty was the the personnel director and later the director of volunteer services at Auburn Memorial Hospital and was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles. She was a past president of the local ASPCA and loved her dogs, cats and all animals.

She is survived by her son, Brad and his wife Donna (Lake Anna, VA), grandson Brett Kirley and granddaughter Dawn Coubert (Chris) and six great-granddaughters, Ella, Alyson, Lola, Abigail, Tessa and Esmee. Also nephews and nieces Lance, Laun and Lesley(Bobby) Llewellyn and Chandler Welton and Tracy Welton Mariano.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, C.A. “Bud” Kirley (1972), twin sister Barbara Stone Llewellyn (2012) and sister Dorothy Stone Welton (2015). She was the daughter of C.L. “Roy” and Mabel Stone of Syracuse, who owned the Stone Piano Co.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the animal rescue of your choice. A private family burial service will be held later this summer in Skaneateles. An online guestbook is available at preddyfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story