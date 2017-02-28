Social media threat made against students at ESM

Police locate source and find it was not credible

Following a threat of violence against students at the East Syracuse Minoa School District made by a juvenile student via social media, police investigation has shown the threat was not credible and the juvenile suspect has been arrested.

On Feb. 24, the Town of Manlius Police Department received information that a threat to harm ESM students on the morning of Feb. 27 was made via social media. Police say an investigation into the incident over the weekend determined that the suspect is a juvenile student within the ESM district.

Police interviewed the juvenile suspect and their parents, and a home visit was conducted. Following the interview, it was determined that there was not a credible threat.

On Feb. 27, the juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with one count of the making a terrorist threat, a class D felony. The suspect was processed and the case was forwarded to Onondaga County Family Court.

As this case involves a juvenile, police say no further information will be released.

