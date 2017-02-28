 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

Social media threat made against students at ESM

Feb 28, 2017 Crime, Eagle Bulletin

Social media threat made against students at ESM

Police locate source and find it was not credible

Following a threat of violence against students at the East Syracuse Minoa School District made by a juvenile student via social media, police investigation has shown the threat was not credible and the juvenile suspect has been arrested.

On Feb. 24, the Town of Manlius Police Department received information that a threat to harm ESM students on the morning of Feb. 27 was made via social media. Police say an investigation into the incident over the weekend determined that the suspect is a juvenile student within the ESM district.

Police interviewed the juvenile suspect and their parents, and a home visit was conducted. Following the interview, it was determined that there was not a credible threat.

On Feb. 27, the juvenile suspect was arrested and charged with one count of the making a terrorist threat, a class D felony. The suspect was processed and the case was forwarded to Onondaga County Family Court.

As this case involves a juvenile, police say no further information will be released.

Comment on this Story

Artist prepares for new show
Hayleigh Gowans

I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: