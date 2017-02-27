DCL board approves 2017 budget with zero percent tax increase

At the Dec. 22 DeWitt Community Library Board meeting, trustees voted to approve a 2017 budget of $1,319,693. This budget reflects an anticipated move to the new library in August 2017.

Costs are projected for the first half of the year in the current location and for the second half of the year in the library’s new 23,700 square foot (freestanding) library at 5110 Jamesville Road.

As expected, the library will be adding services in the new library not required in the current location at ShoppingTown Mall, including (but not limited to) landscaping, snow removal and maintenance and/or inspection of the elevator, sprinkler system/fire alarms and green roof. The library will also end its lease agreement with ShoppingTown Mall and begin to pay the mortgage on the new library in August 2017.

The board also approved a zero percent increase in the 2017 tax levy from service area residents. The library will receive the same levy as in 2016, which was $1,417,672.

For more information or any questions about the library’s budget, contact Executive Director Wendy Scott at 315-446-3578.

