Assault suspect arrested following Carrier Circle stabbing

Feb 27, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin, News
The DeWitt Police Department has announced the arrest of a male suspect following a stabbing assault of a male victim on Feb. 26 in the parking lot of a Carrier Circle hotel.
Police have arrested Khalif Blake, 27, of Syracuse, for his involvement in an incident that resulted in a 29-year-old male being stabbed in the chest and the abdomen at about 1:21 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the parking lot of a hotel in Carrier Circle. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Officers report locating Blake within minutes after the incident occurred and he was subsequently arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Blake was arraigned and is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $50,000 cash bail/ $100,000 bond.
I am a reporter for the Eagle Bulletin and Cazenovia Republican at Eagle News. I report on topics ranging from town and village government, business, news and features. I am a 2014 graduate of the Roy H. Park School of Communications and have a degree in Journalism and a minor in Psychology.
Feb 27, 2017 0
Feb 26, 2017 0
Feb 25, 2017 0
Feb 25, 2017 0
Jan 07, 2010
Jan 08, 2013
Feb 04, 2011
Nov 02, 2016
Jun 03, 2011
Feb 27, 2017
Feb 27, 2017
Feb 27, 2017
Feb 26, 2017
Feb 26, 2017