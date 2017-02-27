Assault suspect arrested following Carrier Circle stabbing

The DeWitt Police Department has announced the arrest of a male suspect following a stabbing assault of a male victim on Feb. 26 in the parking lot of a Carrier Circle hotel.

Police have arrested Khalif Blake, 27, of Syracuse, for his involvement in an incident that resulted in a 29-year-old male being stabbed in the chest and the abdomen at about 1:21 a.m. on Feb. 26 in the parking lot of a hotel in Carrier Circle. The victim was transported to a local hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers report locating Blake within minutes after the incident occurred and he was subsequently arrested and charged with assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree. Blake was arraigned and is currently being held at the Onondaga County Justice Center on $50,000 cash bail/ $100,000 bond.

