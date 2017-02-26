Ludden girls survive South Jefferson in sectional semis

Danielle Rauch made some history. Then she did something far more important.

On the afternoon where she became her school’s all-time leading scorer, Rauch’s free throw with three seconds left helped the top-seeded Gaelic Knights edge no. 4 seed South Jefferson 51-50 in Sunday’s Section III Class B semifinal at SRC Arena.

For four quarters, the Spartans forced Ludden to exert a full effort, and answered every time the Gaelic Knights tried to put them away. It did so again when Natalie Burdick hit a 3-pointer with 20 seconds left to tie the game, 50-50.

Though the Spartans knew that Rauch would get the ball, the junior still drove to the basket and forced Savannah Fish to foul her. Adding to the pressure, Rauch missed the first free throw, but swished the second,

South Jefferson still had a chance to win, but tight Ludden pressure forced Mackenzie Riordan into a shot that fell well short of the rim at the horn.

Rauch, coming off a tremendous effort in the Gaelic Knights’ quarterfinal win over Utica-Notre Dame (35 points, 11 steals, eight rebounds, eight assists) knew she would serve as an opponent’s primary focus, and was subject to intense pressure from the outset, sometimes seeing double and triple teams.

The game was played on the Spartans’ terms, with the Gaelic Knights only leading 10-8 at the end of it despite holding South Jefferson without a point for the game’s first four-plus minutes.

Rauch did not hit on a field goal until the midway point of the second period. Laura Patulski had 10 first-half points, but otherwise Ludden struggled on every possession, and the Spartans produced enough to close the gap to one, 24-23, by the time they reached the break.

Sensing the danger, the Gaelic Knights picked up its defensive intensity in the third quarter, not letting the Spartans move in front. Meanwhile, Rauch scored eight points, including the free throw that sent her past Carm Petrera’s mark of 1,434 career points and made her Ludden’s all-time leading scorer.

Even with that, though, South Jefferson used a 7-0 run to move in front for the first time, 37-36, early in the fourth quarter, only to have Ludden counter with an 8-0 run of its own.

Yet that didn’t kill the Spartans, either, as it used a 10-2 spurt capped by Alyssa Stevenson’s basket to grab a 47-46 lead. Maintaining its poise, the Gaelic Knights used Laura Patulski’s jumper with 1:33 left to go back in front, and Rauch’s pair of foul shots made it 50-47.

A bigger free throw would follow, Rauch’s 23rd, with 17 of them coming in the second half. Patulski finished with 15 points. Stevenson and Mara Hathaway led the Spartans with 14 points apiece, but Ludden held South Jefferson’s main threat, Jenna Zimmerman, to eight points.

