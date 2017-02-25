 

WCNY receives Outstanding Fundraising Event award

WCNY, Central New York’s multimedia organization is a recipient of the ninth annual Nonprofit Awards, presented by M&T Bank, BizEventz and the Business Journal News Network.

WCNY earned the award in the Outstanding Fundraising Event category for its annual Taste of Fame fundraising event.

WCNY’s Taste of Fame fundraiser features a celebrity talent along with his or her favorite cuisine. WCNY’s first Taste of Fame in 2015 featured Nick Stellino, acclaimed PBS television chef and cookbook author. The dinner included a four-course meal crafted by Stellino, along with personal stories related to each recipe.

The 2016 Taste of Fame featured celebrity TV hosts Gabriele Corcos and Debi Mazar of the hit Cooking Channel show “Extra Virgin.” The husband and wife couple featured a delicious four-course meal and shared stories about their personal journey to create a celebrated restaurant, a successful TV show, and a happy life in America and Italy.

The awards celebrate and recognize the exceptional accomplishments of area nonprofit organizations, executives, board leaders, fundraising events, volunteers, and more.

WCNY will announce its 2017 Taste of Fame talent later this spring.

