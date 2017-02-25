OCC hosts transition conference for students with disabilities

A day-long conference titled “Finding Your Way! Understanding Transition Planning In and After High School” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the SRC Arena and Events Center on the OCC Campus.

The event will provide an opportunity for families, professionals and students with disabilities to learn about planning for life after high school and the services offered in their community.

The conference will include breakout sessions, the sharing of stories of success and a resource fair at which vendors will offer information on adult services and post-school options. Keynote speaker will be Geoff Herbert, a reporter with Syracuse.com. Herbert was born with a profound binaural hearing loss. He will share his inspirational story of hard work and perseverance.

The conference is free. More details can be found at the event website.

