 

Latest News

Local News for Syracuse and Central New York

OCC hosts transition conference for students with disabilities

Feb 25, 2017 Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Bulletin, Eagle Observer, News, Schools, Star Review

OCC hosts transition conference for students with disabilities

A day-long conference titled “Finding Your Way! Understanding Transition Planning In and After High School” will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the SRC Arena and Events Center on the OCC Campus.

The event will provide an opportunity for families, professionals and students with disabilities to learn about planning for life after high school and the services offered in their community.

 The conference will include breakout sessions, the sharing of stories of success and a resource fair at which vendors will offer information on adult services and post-school options. Keynote speaker will be Geoff Herbert, a reporter with Syracuse.com. Herbert was born with a profound binaural hearing loss. He will share his inspirational story of hard work and perseverance.

 The conference is free. More details can be found at the event website.

Comment on this Story

More in this category

Follow Us on Twitter

assembly Baldwinsville Baseball bcsd Bishop Grimes Bishop Ludden boys basketball boys lacrosse boys soccer budget C-NS Cazenovia CBA Chittenango cicero column crime cross country election ESM F-M football for a good cause from the mailbag fundraiser girls basketball girls lacrosse girls soccer history indoor track J-D J-E liverpool lysander manlius Marcellus north syracuse russ tarby skaneateles Solvay track and field volleyball West Genesee Westhill wrestling

%d bloggers like this: