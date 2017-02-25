NOPL news: It’s child’s play at the library

Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) is a special district library with locations in Brewerton, Cicero and North Syracuse. (facebook.com/NOPLibrary)

By Michelle Waltos

Librarian

Think back to when you were a child. Do you remember playing with puppets, blocks and other toys? Or perhaps you enjoyed scribbling with crayons on paper (or other surfaces, for that matter). You probably thought you were just playing, but these activities were crucial to your development.

Creative play helps develop fine and gross motor skills, creativity, vocabulary and language skills, and helps children learn how to socialize with other kids.

To help support these important aspects of learning and development, the Northern Onondaga Public Library (NOPL) has established various spaces and programs, which all are invited to use.

The new Early Learning Center at NOPL North Syracuse is comprised of puzzles, toys, books and puppets that center on themes that change every few months. Throughout March, the theme is dinosaurs. The center focuses on activities that are best suited for children up to age 5, but all children are welcome.

At NOPL Brewerton, children enjoy playing with the magnetic building, train and kitchen sets in the Creative Play Area, and some show off their storytelling skills by putting on puppet shows using the puppet theater. Supervised children ages 8 and up can also take advantage of the STEM/Maker Cart at the library to create fun items and do experiments.

Beginning March 17, NOPL Cicero will launch a new drop-in Preschool Stay & Play program from 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays. Various activities will be available each week and families can play for as long or short a time as they choose.

For more information about these and other children’s programs available at the library, stop by your nearest NOPL location in Brewerton, Cicero or North Syracuse, or visit nopl.org.

