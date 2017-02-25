Manlius youth brings diabetes awareness to Le Moyne College

Frankie Palladino and his mother, Patty, stand in the classroom at Le Moyne College where they spoke with physician assistant students about living with a diagnosis of diabetes. (Shweta Karikhalli)

By Shweta Karikehalli

Contributing Writer

Manlius resident Frankie Palladino is like any other 13-year-old in many aspects — he plays basketball, spends time with friends and is “growing like a weed,” according to his mother, Patty. But unlike most 13-year-olds, Frankie has the responsibility of checking his blood sugar levels multiple times a day, having to meticulously check the nutrition facts of the food he eats and self-administer insulin in order to keep his levels intact.

Frankie has Type 1 diabetes, and he and his mother have been speaking to the public about it as part of their advocacy group, What’s Your Type, since Frankie’s diagnosis in 2010. On Feb. 9 the Palladinos came to speak with physician’s assistant students at LeMoyne College.

The talk was designed to give future healthcare providers a look into the life of a young man with diabetes and how to make life easier for those affected by it. Patty began the talk by describing how some of the initial symptoms of diabetes that Frankie displayed were very similar to the common flu, and how they were almost overlooked by the physicians who treated him.

Frankie challenged audience members to get inside the mind of a diabetes patient by tossing a beach ball into the audience that had several diabetes related questions written on it. Audience members responded to whatever question their thumb was on, forcing them to think fast, something Frankie said helped them understand how he felt when he was required to adapt to his new diagnosis at such a young age.

Patty also spoke of the family’s relationship with the team of physician’s assistants at Joslin Diabetes Center, and how they have made the diagnosis easier on the family.

“How the healthcare team relates to both the patient and their family sets the trajectory for how the family is going to deal with it, and we have a great healthcare team,” Patty said.

The Palladinos also spoke about certain challenges Frankie has had to face, such as being told that his diabetes was a “distraction in the classroom” by a teacher, having his insulin monitor mistaken for a Game Boy and not being able to stay after school because of his diabetes.

However, despite the obstacles in school, Frankie said his peers have been very understanding, treating him like a normal kid and even standing up for him in certain instances.

Students who attended the talk said they found it to be a valuable complement to their medical training.

“I think it was interesting hearing about the first-hand experience of a mom and a son who deal with diabetes on a daily basis. We learn about diabetes in school but we don’t really get the personal account,” said physician’s assistant student Molly Prybylowski.

Frankie and his family have also been very involved in fundraising and outreach events for diabetes. Frankie bikes in the Tour De Cure every year, and recently dyed his hair pink as part of a challenge to raise more than $300 in three days for diabetes awareness. Frankie raised $500 for that fundraising campaign.

Though having Type 1 diabetes had been very challenging for Frankie and his family, the Palladinos have kept a positive attitude and hope to continue to inspire others to be empathetic and informed about the disease.

Patty said she is especially grateful to have the opportunity to speak with future healthcare providers.

“It’s important to get to the grassroots of it, where the healthcare providers are just starting out. And these guys are awesome, they are really going to make a difference,” she said.

Share this: Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comment on this Story