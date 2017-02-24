Quality Auto Care of Cazenovia gets new owner

Plans to bring full detailing services in spring

By Hayleigh Gowans

Quality Auto Care of Caz, a staple in the local auto care business since 1982, recently saw a new owner take over who plans to bring detailing to the area sometime this spring.

Quality Auto Care of Caz was started in 1982 by Lyle Regan, who owned and operated the business for decades. In the past few years, Regan decided he would step down as owner and made plans to sell to Jeremy Stedman, an employee of the shop since 2012.

In October 2016, Stedman officially purchased the business and he has owned and operated it since then.

Stedman has a degree in automotive technology from SUNY Morrisville.

Stedman said with the purchase there was a slight change-up in the business’ name, which is now Quality Auto Care of Cazenovia Inc., compared to Regan’s company which was Quality Auto Care of Caz Inc.

The shop offers drivability diagnostics, vehicle maintenance, basic chassis work, brake repair, cooling and heating repair, among many other auto care services, said Stedman. In the spring, Stedman said he has plans to bring car detailing to the area because he saw a need as Cazenovia currently lacks a car wash or detailing facility. The services will include both interior and exterior detailing.

Stedman said business so far has been great, and he attributes much of the success to Regan’s commitment to honest auto care to the residents of the community.

“There’s an extremely loyal customer base here and I think a lot of it has to do with the way Lyle has always cared for the customer,” said Stedman.

Quality Auto Care of Cazenovia is located at 2808 Route 20, Cazenovia, and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. To make an appointment, call 315-655-2332.

