Frank E. Reynolds, 80

Enjoyed his gardens and being with his family

Frank E. Reynolds, 80, of Skaneateles, was called home to be with his Lord Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Crouse Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Watertown, N.Y. and grew up in Alexandria Bay, N.Y. He graduated from St. Lawrence University with a BA in business and then served in the United States Navy with an honorable discharge.

In 1963, Frank married his beloved wife Marjorie Schaffer. They were married in the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Babylon, N.Y. Frank and his wife lived in North Babylon, N.Y. until moving his family to Skaneateles, N.Y. in 1974.

Frank worked for 40 years in banking and retired from M&T Bank in 1999. He also had his own business, Frank Reynolds Tax and Accounting.

Frank enjoyed his gardens and being with his family. Frank was a longtime member of the Skaneateles Lions Club and Chamber of Commerce. He was also past treasurer of a local Coast Guard Auxiliary. He was very active over the years in his church.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Marjorie Reynolds; children, Frank (Marissa) Reynolds, of Las Vegas, Lisa (Don) Lincoln, Lori (Mark) Delasin both of Skaneateles and Matthew Reynolds of Solvay. Grandchildren, Aaron and Joshua Reynolds, Seth and Bryce Lincoln, Mark, Matthew, Grace, Ben, Sarah and Lily Delasin, and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents, Ernest and Marie Reynolds and sisters, Marie Reynolds and Nancy Newton and nephew, Thomas Newton.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Skaneateles. Calling hours will be on Friday, February 24, from 4-7 p.m. at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, 49 Jordan St., Skaneateles.

Contributions in Frank’s memory may be made to the Skaneateles Lions Club or Crouse Hospital Health Foundation at 4 South Oncology.

To send condolences visit: robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

