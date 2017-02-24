Area Police Blotters: Weeks of Feb. 8 to 16

Feb 24, 2017 Hayleigh Gowans Crime, Eagle Bulletin
Lawrence W. Chase, 55, of Otter Creek Drive, Charlotte, NC, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and no seat belt.
Semajia L. Swain, 20, of Galloway Drive, Liverpool, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Cameron J. Barthelmes, 27, of Standish Drive, Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with petit larceny and criminal mischief in the fourth degree.
Andrew L. Marks, 26, of Carpenter Road, Georgetown, NY, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with a common law DWI, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, an aggravated DWI, failure to signal and driving the wrong way on a one-way street.
James R. Baines, 32, of Buckley Road, Liverpool, was arrested Feb. 14 and charged with unlicensed operator and aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree.
Kevin J. Klink, 40, of Cedarwood Boulevard, VanBuren, was arrested Feb. 13 and charged with criminal mischief in the third degree.
Daniel D. Piedmore, 22, of Shiraz Lane, Fayetteville, was arrested Feb. 12 and charged with a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .08 percent, a DWI, speeding and an unregistered motor vehicle.
Michael J. Carroll, 27, of Washington Street, Manlius, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with petit larceny.
David W. Parks, 53, of W. Main Street, Marcellus, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with unlawful possession of marijuana, aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree, unlicensed operator and failure to keep right.
Jeffrey F. Ludwig, 46, of W. Fayette Street, Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 11 and charged with no headlight, a DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation in the first degree, no interlock device, a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more then .08 percent and a DWI with a blood alcohol concentration of more than .18 percent.
Savana S. Neal, 21, of Beard Place, Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with petit larceny.
Ernesto H. Williams, 37, of High bridge Street, Manlius, was arrested Feb. 10 and charged with criminal contempt in the first degree.
Sean M. Mann, 47, of Greenwood Place, Syracuse, was arrested Feb. 8 and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree and failure to dim head lights.
