State police make arrest of out of state fugitive

Feb 23, 2017 Eagle Observer, News, News, Skaneateles Press

State Police in Elbridge arrested Jason O. Stevens, age 43, from 702 Stump Road in Skaneateles, NY as a fugitive from justice for an out of state crime.

On Wednesday, February 22, 2017, at approximately 9am, State Police received an anonymous call from a woman requesting a Trooper respond to 702 Stump Road in Skaneateles, NY regarding a male wanted on a warrant from Washington County, Pennsylvania.

When Troopers arrived, a male walked outside, identified himself as Jason Stevens and stated he had an active warrant and is wanted in Washington County, Pennsylvania. State Police contacted the Monongahela Police Department who stated Stevens was wanted for numerous charges including felony Rape by forcible compulsion.  Stevens was taken into custody and is remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.   

